Morgan Stanley Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $163.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

