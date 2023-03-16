Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $28,078.40 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $28,078.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,227,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.33 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.53.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Morningstar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Company Profile

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.