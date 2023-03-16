Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Morningstar worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.33 and a twelve month high of $293.64.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $2,744,705.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,777,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $28,078.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,120 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,849. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

