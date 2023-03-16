Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Morningstar worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of MORN opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.33 and a twelve month high of $293.64.
MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
