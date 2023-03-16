Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.86. 8,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $181.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,120 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,849 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.