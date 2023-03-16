MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other MotorCycle news, insider David Ahmet 311,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. In other MotorCycle news, insider Michael Poynton bought 56,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$103,875.65 ($69,250.43). Also, insider David Ahmet 311,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

