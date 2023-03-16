MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 82.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $34,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,483 shares of company stock valued at $894,847. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

