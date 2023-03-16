MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

