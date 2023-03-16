MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

CIGI stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

