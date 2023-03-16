MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

