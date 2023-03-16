MQS Management LLC Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,103. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $184.36 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.