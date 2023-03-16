MQS Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.