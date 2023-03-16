MQS Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $12,966,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

