MQS Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

LGIH opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 8.17. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.