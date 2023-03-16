MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,931 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 72.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.90%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

