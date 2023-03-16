MQS Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.