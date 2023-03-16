MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.