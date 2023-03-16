MQS Management LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
