MQS Management LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

