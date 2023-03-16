MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.36. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares changing hands.
MRI Interventions Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.
About MRI Interventions
MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRI Interventions (MRIC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.