MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Down 29.1% This Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $388.19 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00339162 USD and is down -51.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $157.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

