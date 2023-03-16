MX TOKEN (MX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $187.07 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00007555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00403781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.23 or 0.27296908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

