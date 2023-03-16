MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $5.95. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 14,552 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $536.44 million, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

