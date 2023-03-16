MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $5.95. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 14,552 shares traded.
MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $536.44 million, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.13.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
