Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 984,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,798,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,046,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 83,308 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,238,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 61,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

