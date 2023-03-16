Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

