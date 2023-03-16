Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Natera has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,145 shares of company stock worth $8,648,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Natera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

