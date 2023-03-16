National Bankshares Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

WPM opened at C$60.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8594679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

