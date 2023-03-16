National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

