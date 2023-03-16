nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.55.
nCino Stock Down 1.9 %
NCNO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 182,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,835. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
