Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and $1.09 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,848,240 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

