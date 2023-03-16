Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

