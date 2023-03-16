NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 3%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 118,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 561,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,333 shares of company stock worth $165,588. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 175,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

