NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 3%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 118,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 561,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 175,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
