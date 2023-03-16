Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NBO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

