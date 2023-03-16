Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Performance
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
