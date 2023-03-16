Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.33 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RTX opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

