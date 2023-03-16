Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

