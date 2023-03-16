Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,729 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

