Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.60 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

