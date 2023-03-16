Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $256.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $298.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.70. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

