Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

