Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

NYSE NVRO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,017.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 63.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

