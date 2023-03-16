New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 151,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.