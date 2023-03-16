New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
DE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.61. 423,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
