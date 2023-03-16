New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 325.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in CME Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $188.63. 571,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.87.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

