New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 683,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,086. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

