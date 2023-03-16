New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $183.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,576. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

