New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

PRU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

