New England Research & Management Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

