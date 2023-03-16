New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

onsemi Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.60. 1,816,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,842. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

