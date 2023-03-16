New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

