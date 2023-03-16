New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.95. 241,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,315. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

