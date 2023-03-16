New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 616 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 962,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

